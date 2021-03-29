Advertisement

Fatal car accident in Freeport Sunday morning

Police say it was a single car accident.
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after a car accident in Freeport early Sunday morning.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office says around 1:16 a.m. they were called to N. Vanbrocklyn Rd. and Autumn Ln. just west of Freeport for a motor vehicle accident.

Once on the scene, officers found a single vehicle accident. The driver and passenger of the car were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital where the driver later died.

The names of the victims are being withheld until families are notified. Police say the investigation of the accident is still on going.

