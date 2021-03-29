CONTACT of Illinois Garden Walk scheduled for July

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) — CONTACT of Northern Illinois 24 Hour Crisis Helpline announced the return of their annual Garden Walk event on July 10.

The summer event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are currently looking for gardens. Please consider being a participant this year. If you are interested in showcasing your beautiful garden, gives us a call,” according to organizers.

For more information, call the CONTACT of Northern Illinois at: 815-233-4357.

