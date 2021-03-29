Advertisement

Rural COVID vaccination program available for Stephenson Co. residents

Starting this week, the sites will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible Illinoisans.
COVID-19 vaccine(WVUE)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FREEPORT (WIFR) - Highland Community College is also hosting a rural COVID-19 vaccination program for Stephenson County residents on Monday and Tuesday.

Located at 2998 W. Pearl City Rd. in Freeport, 1,100 county residents will be able to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from this site. Illinois will also open four mass vaccination sites this week.

Three sites will open in Kane County, Lake County and Will County, and an existing site in Grundy County site will expand to serve any Illinois residents as a mass vaccination location, Gov. Pritzker’s office said in a statement. Starting this week, the sites will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible Illinoisans.

“As we continue to get more and more vaccine from the federal government, I’m proud to launch four additional state-supported large mass vaccination sites open to all eligible Illinoisans to ensure residents can receive their vaccines as efficiently and equitably as possible,” Pritzker said.

There are more than 900 vaccination sites in Illinois are open to the public online. The Vaccine Appointment Call Center phone number is (833) 621-1284.

