Winnebago Crossroads Community Church hosts Easter egg drive-thru

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - With Easter about a week away, some in Winnebago County got to visit the Easter bunny early, and collect color eggs and candy safely.

Crossroads Community Church of Winnebago hosted an Easter egg drive-thru event Saturday morning. Organizers asked people to fill the church parking lot and decorate their cars with a Spring theme. Then people handed out Easter eggs, candy or small toys to kids as they made their way through the parking lot from the comfort of their car. Organizers say 14 local businesses also participated.

“Because of COVID we’re forced to think outside of the box, and this year is our first year we have a parking lot at our new church, so we get to use the parking lot to do this and set everybody up,” said Worship Pastor Melissa Bushamn. “It’s actually a win, and we have close to 100 people out here putting this on.”

