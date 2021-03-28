Advertisement

Winnebago Crossroads Community Church hosts Easter egg drive-thru

Organizers say they anticipated one thousand kids to participate.
Easter Egg Drive Thru
Easter Egg Drive Thru(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - With Easter about a week away, some in Winnebago County got to visit the Easter bunny early, and collect color eggs and candy safely.

Crossroads Community Church of Winnebago hosted an Easter egg drive-thru event Saturday morning. Organizers asked people to fill the church parking lot and decorate their cars with a Spring theme. Then people handed out Easter eggs, candy or small toys to kids as they made their way through the parking lot from the comfort of their car. Organizers say 14 local businesses also participated.

“Because of COVID we’re forced to think outside of the box, and this year is our first year we have a parking lot at our new church, so we get to use the parking lot to do this and set everybody up,” said Worship Pastor Melissa Bushamn. “It’s actually a win, and we have close to 100 people out here putting this on.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Alexi McCammond
Teen Vogue Editor and Guilford High School graduate resigns after rage over racist tweets
Mask
IRS: Face masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes are tax deductible
Sexual assault.
Rockford PD: Missouri man charged with sexually assaulting children
A serious car crash Saturday morning in Rockford sends four people to the hospital and closes...
4 people sent to the hospital after crash on East State St.

Latest News

Belvidere North knocks of Hononegah in straight sets
Belvidere North knocks of Hononegah in straight sets
freeport
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2 Saturday Edition
gun buy back
Local leaders hold gun buy back event in Freeport
Gun Buy Back in Freeport
Leaders hold gun buy back event in Freeport