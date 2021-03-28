Sharply cooler temperatures ahead Sunday with increasingly gusty winds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fasten your seat belts, we’re about to go on one heck of a meteorological ride this week! Before getting to the details, let’s just say don’t get too used to any particular kind of weather in the coming days, as we are about to enter a pattern that’s ever-changing! A cold front has passed through the area Saturday evening, delivering a wind shift to the northwest. Winds will continue to ramp up considerably throughout the night.

By Sunday morning, winds will be gusting over 30 miles per hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will be on the menu Sunday, likely from start to finish, or at least very close to it.

Sunshine will dominate from start to finish Sunday, though northwesterly winds will keep us on the cooler side. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite the sunshine, expect temperatures to be about 15° colder Sunday than they were Saturday, thanks to those aforementioned northwesterly winds, which will be howling at speeds up to 40 miles per hour in the afternoon.

35 to 40 mile per hour gusts are possible Sunday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The cooldown, however, is to be a brief one, as winds turn back southerly on Monday, sending warmer air back in our direction underneath the day’s full sunshine.

Sunshine and a southerly wind will allow us to reach well into the 60s Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though temperatures will surge well into the 60s Monday, we’ll contend with wind yet again, and perhaps to an even greater extent than Sunday. With the air and ground also likely to remain quite dry, there’s some concern of fire danger being an issue Monday.

Gusts will likely exceed 40 miles per hour for much of the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front then pushes through Tuesday, sending temperatures from near 60° during the day down into the 20s by night. What follows Wednesday and Thursday is some downright cold air as we close out March and open April. It’s possible that several locations may have high temperatures that fail to get out of the 30s either Wednesday or Thursday, or even perhaps both!

A huge dump of cold air arrives toward the middle of the week, with temperatures barely reaching 40° Wednesday and Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This chill, while potent, is also only to be brief. We’ll emerge into a more seasonable pattern to close out the workweek Friday, with 50s set to return. From there on, it’s to be a steady diet of 60s and even perhaps a day or two in which temperatures reach 70°!

A dome of unseasonable mild air is likely to reside here beginning this weekend and lasting well into next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What’s more, the warmer pattern may have some legs to it! Long-range projections suggest that warmer temperatures may well stick around through the first third of April! It wouldn’t even be impossible to imagine a temperature near 80° at some point during that stretch!

There's a high likelihood that we'll see a sustained warm spell lasting well into April. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.