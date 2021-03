ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police respond to a pedestrian accident on Main Street Saturday night.

Police tweeted out they were called to 3400 N. Main St. for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Police say injuries are minor, and all lanes of traffic are open.

