Advertisement

Remembering Trooper Brooke Jones-Story killed two years ago

Jones-Story served with The Illinois State Police for 12 years.
Photo Courtesy: Illinois State Police
Photo Courtesy: Illinois State Police(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A tragic anniversary as Sunday marks two years since Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Freeport.

The incident happened when Jones-Story pulled over a semi-trailer and was fatally hit by another semi-trailer who failed to move over. The driver of that truck, 57-year-old Craig Dittmar, pled guilty to reckless homicide and violating Scott’s Law. In February, Dittmar was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

In August 2019, the U.S. Route 20 overpass in Freeport was renamed in her honor. Jones-Story served with the state police for 12 years.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexi McCammond
Teen Vogue Editor and Guilford High School graduate resigns after rage over racist tweets
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
A missing 8-month-old boy has been located after Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert...
8-Month-Old Illinois Boy Found After Abduction
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
24-year-old shot after apparent road rage incident Friday night in Machesney Park
A serious car crash Saturday morning in Rockford sends four people to the hospital and closes...
4 people sent to the hospital after crash on East State St.

Latest News

Rockford Fire responds to a car crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Crews respond to car crash in Rockford
Belvidere North knocks of Hononegah in straight sets
Belvidere North knocks of Hononegah in straight sets
freeport
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2 Saturday Edition
Easter Egg Drive Thru
Winnebago Crossroads Community Church hosts Easter egg drive-thru