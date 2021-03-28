Remembering Trooper Brooke Jones-Story killed two years ago

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A tragic anniversary as Sunday marks two years since Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Freeport.

The incident happened when Jones-Story pulled over a semi-trailer and was fatally hit by another semi-trailer who failed to move over. The driver of that truck, 57-year-old Craig Dittmar, pled guilty to reckless homicide and violating Scott’s Law. In February, Dittmar was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

In August 2019, the U.S. Route 20 overpass in Freeport was renamed in her honor. Jones-Story served with the state police for 12 years.

