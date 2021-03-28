Local leaders hold gun buy back event in Freeport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement and faith leaders in Freeport hosted a gun buy back event on Saturday. The event comes in the wake of mass shootings that have stunned the nation. Organizers planned the event earlier this year in response to what they say has been a surge in gun crimes in the area.

Freeport Police Chief Matt Summers told 23 News that he saw more gun violence in 2020 than in any year prior in his nearly three decades on the force. “We’ll find firearms just like what we saw today just laying around in backyards,” Summers said. “Even if this stops one person, it was a success.”

Antwon Funches, the pastor of the St Paul Missionary Church, says that he hopes recent events lead to gun reform. “You have to ask yourself... where are these people getting these guns? It’s not always coming from residential burglaries... some of them are getting them from straw buyers -- legal people -- who will then go and report those guns as stolen. So we’re asking for legislation to target straw buyers, not targeting someone’s right to bear arms.”

The event offered a variety of prices for guns, from fifty dollars for rifles to nearly two hundred dollars for assault weapons. The event sold out quickly -- taking nearly fifty guns off the street.

