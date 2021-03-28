Advertisement

Local leaders hold gun buy back event in Freeport

Police and faith leaders hope to make community safer
By Zach Shaw
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement and faith leaders in Freeport hosted a gun buy back event on Saturday. The event comes in the wake of mass shootings that have stunned the nation. Organizers planned the event earlier this year in response to what they say has been a surge in gun crimes in the area.

Freeport Police Chief Matt Summers told 23 News that he saw more gun violence in 2020 than in any year prior in his nearly three decades on the force. “We’ll find firearms just like what we saw today just laying around in backyards,” Summers said. “Even if this stops one person, it was a success.”

Antwon Funches, the pastor of the St Paul Missionary Church, says that he hopes recent events lead to gun reform. “You have to ask yourself... where are these people getting these guns? It’s not always coming from residential burglaries... some of them are getting them from straw buyers -- legal people -- who will then go and report those guns as stolen. So we’re asking for legislation to target straw buyers, not targeting someone’s right to bear arms.”

The event offered a variety of prices for guns, from fifty dollars for rifles to nearly two hundred dollars for assault weapons. The event sold out quickly -- taking nearly fifty guns off the street.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Alexi McCammond
Teen Vogue Editor and Guilford High School graduate resigns after rage over racist tweets
Mask
IRS: Face masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes are tax deductible
Sexual assault.
Rockford PD: Missouri man charged with sexually assaulting children
A serious car crash Saturday morning in Rockford sends four people to the hospital and closes...
4 people sent to the hospital after crash on East State St.

Latest News

Belvidere North knocks of Hononegah in straight sets
Belvidere North knocks of Hononegah in straight sets
freeport
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2 Saturday Edition
Easter Egg Drive Thru
Winnebago Crossroads Community Church hosts Easter egg drive-thru
Gun Buy Back in Freeport
Leaders hold gun buy back event in Freeport