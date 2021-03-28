Advertisement

IDPH: 2,678 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths

Both cases and deaths drop over the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 in Illinois
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Despite concern over some counties seeing an uptick in infections, The Illinois Department of Public Health reports a drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths over the last 24 hours.

IDPH confirms 2,678 new cases of COVID-19 pushing the statewide total to 1,235,578. The state also reports 25 additional deaths bringing that total to 21, 228.

Illinois also sees an increase in the number of people tested for the virus reporting around 20,000 residents over the last 24 hours.

The state also reports 5,418,211 residents received their COVID-19 vaccine.

