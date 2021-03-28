Advertisement

Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2 Saturday Edition

A Saturday filled with action on the gridiron.
A Saturday filled with action on the gridiron.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With only a handful of Friday night games many across the Stateline take the field on Saturday with hopes of getting a win in week 2. Here are the scores and highlights from around the Stateline.

NIC-10:

Harlem 48, Freeport 7

Hononegah 50, Auburn 0

Boylan 41, Belvidere North 7

NUIC:

Lena-Winslow 22, Orangeville 12

Aquin 61, Rockford Christian 28

Milledgeville 14, Forreston 12

BNC:

Genoa-Kingston 47, Rock Falls 7

Byron 24, Oregon 16

Stillman Valley 21, Winnebago 10

