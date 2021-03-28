Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2 Saturday Edition
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With only a handful of Friday night games many across the Stateline take the field on Saturday with hopes of getting a win in week 2. Here are the scores and highlights from around the Stateline.
NIC-10:
Harlem 48, Freeport 7
Hononegah 50, Auburn 0
Boylan 41, Belvidere North 7
NUIC:
Lena-Winslow 22, Orangeville 12
Aquin 61, Rockford Christian 28
Milledgeville 14, Forreston 12
BNC:
Genoa-Kingston 47, Rock Falls 7
Byron 24, Oregon 16
Stillman Valley 21, Winnebago 10
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.