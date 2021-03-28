Belvidere North knocks of Hononegah in straight sets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In what could be a NIC-10 championship preview, Belvidere North beats Hononegah in straight sets.

The Blue Thunder dominated the Indians in the first set winning 25-9. Hononegah did put up a fight in the second set, the team led 2-0 but eventually lost 25-20.

Belvidere North saw solid efforts from Jayden Flynn, Rachel Scott, and Grace Betke. Both teams hold a lead in their respective NIC-10 divisions, which means these two could meet again in the championship game.

Next on the schedule for Hononegah is a home matchup with Boylan on April 6, at 5:00 P.M.

Belvidere North will travel to Rockford for a duel with Auburn on March 30, at 7:00 P.M.

