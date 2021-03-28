8-Month-Old Illinois Boy Found After Abduction

CHICAGO (CBS) - A missing 8-month-old boy has been located after Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert when he was abducted from south suburban Dolton.

Dolton Police Chief Ernest Mobley said Braiden Waters was in a car seat in the back seat of his father’s car around 7:35 a.m., when his father went into a restaurant to get some food, leaving the car unlocked.

Someone got into the car while Braiden’s dad was in the restaurant and fled the scene. About 15 minutes after police issued an Amber Alert for Braiden, police found the car with the boy inside in Calumet City.

Mobley said the boy appeared to be unharmed, and was being evaluated at the hospital with his family at his side.

“We’d just like to say that we’re happy that this turned out to be good, and that the child was not harmed,” Mobley said.

