1 dead, 3 hurt in party bus shooting near Chicago

Police say shots were fired at an intersection in Chicago’s western suburbs.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (AP) - Police say one person was killed and three others were wounded early Saturday when someone fired shots at a party bus after it stopped at an intersection in Chicago’s western suburbs.

River Grove Police Chief Michael Konwinski says the shooting unfolded just after midnight when someone in a vehicle fired at the bus in River Grove, a Cook County village. He says four people were shot, and one of them died.

Police say that after the shooting, the bus driver drove the vehicle to Franklin Park and parked the bus in a safe location. No one was in custody Saturday afternoon.

