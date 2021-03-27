Rockford Fire respond to commercial structure fire, $200K in damages
Officials say no one was injured.
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire early Saturday morning.
Fire officials say they were called to 2200 20th Ave. around 1 a.m. for a fire, and battled the flames for about 20 minutes.
Officials say no one was injured. Damages are estimated at $200,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
