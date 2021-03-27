Rockford Fire respond to commercial structure fire, $200K in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire early Saturday morning.

Fire officials say they were called to 2200 20th Ave. around 1 a.m. for a fire, and battled the flames for about 20 minutes.

Officials say no one was injured. Damages are estimated at $200,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning @RockfordFire responded to a structure fire at 2200 20th Avenue pic.twitter.com/v2lqJ7Ln5m — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 27, 2021

