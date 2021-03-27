Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books and only a handful of games on Friday to kick-off Week 2. Here are the scores and highlights from around the Stateline.
NIC-10
Guilford 30, Jefferson 20
East 50, Belvidere 7
Big Northern
North Boone 49, Mendota 7
NUIC
Du-Pec 28, Stockton 6
East Dubuque 28, Dakota 7
EPC 30, Amboy Co-op 13
8-Man
Hiawatha 58, South Beloit 14
Polo 56, Alden-Hebron 0
West Central 62, AFC 28
