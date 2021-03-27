Advertisement

Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books and only a handful of games on Friday to kick-off Week 2. Here are the scores and highlights from around the Stateline.

NIC-10

Guilford 30, Jefferson 20

East 50, Belvidere 7

Big Northern

North Boone 49, Mendota 7

NUIC

Du-Pec 28, Stockton 6

East Dubuque 28, Dakota 7

EPC 30, Amboy Co-op 13

8-Man

Hiawatha 58, South Beloit 14

Polo 56, Alden-Hebron 0

West Central 62, AFC 28

