Advertisement

First responders warn community to remain vigilant around the water

North Park Fire Deputy Chief said preventing dangerous incidents begins with supervision.
River safety
River safety(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “When I left, he just gave me a hug like always,” said Angel Ballard. “I didn’t think that would be the last time.”

After 2-year-old Jayce Keller died after being pulled from the Rock River in Machesney Park on Monday, Winnebago County senior deputy Jeff Schewe warned everyone to pay attention around the water.

“Rivers are different than lakes, that the current is very strong,” said Schewe.

According to the World Health Organization, drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide.

“People don’t understand that. It’s not like when you jump into a lake, you pretty much stay in the area that you’re at,” Schewe said. “If you jump into the river, you’re going to be downstream pretty fast.”

North Park Fire Deputy Chief Andy Schroeder said preventing these incidents starts with supervision and wearing a life jacket.

“Anything can turn bad within a matter of seconds,” said Schroeder. “The more people you got out with you, the more eyes you got, as long as everybody’s able to pay attention.”

If you do find yourself in a dangerous situation around the water, first responders said it’s important not to panic.

“The more you panic the more you wear yourself out of energy, and it causes more issues,” said Schroeder.

You want the current to do the work for you -- taking you downstream until you can grab onto a branch and pull yourself onto shore. Schewe said your life could depend on it.

“Life is important,” said Schewe. “You have people who love you and want you to be around.”

Schroeder said to be cautious of sticky mud around river banks. That’s what gets you stuck or even makes you sink -- causing drowning concerns.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
A toddler died from his injuries at a Madison, Wisconsin hospital after crews pulled him from...
2-year-old boy pulled from Rock River dies
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
As local restaurants and bars reopen, some find workers are scarce
Tyler Lee, 34 of Rockton, Illinois.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal I-380 crash

Latest News

Truck Drivers
Jesse White issues reminder urging residents to conduct business online when possible
Sexual assault.
Rockford PD: Missouri man charged with sexually assaulting children
(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Amazon to lease Rockford building, plan using space as fulfillment center
Gov. Pritzker outlines ‘bridge phase’, opens vaccinations to ages 16 and up April 12
IDPH gives Bridge Phase update