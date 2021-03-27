First responders warn community to remain vigilant around the water

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “When I left, he just gave me a hug like always,” said Angel Ballard. “I didn’t think that would be the last time.”

After 2-year-old Jayce Keller died after being pulled from the Rock River in Machesney Park on Monday, Winnebago County senior deputy Jeff Schewe warned everyone to pay attention around the water.

“Rivers are different than lakes, that the current is very strong,” said Schewe.

According to the World Health Organization, drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide.

“People don’t understand that. It’s not like when you jump into a lake, you pretty much stay in the area that you’re at,” Schewe said. “If you jump into the river, you’re going to be downstream pretty fast.”

North Park Fire Deputy Chief Andy Schroeder said preventing these incidents starts with supervision and wearing a life jacket.

“Anything can turn bad within a matter of seconds,” said Schroeder. “The more people you got out with you, the more eyes you got, as long as everybody’s able to pay attention.”

If you do find yourself in a dangerous situation around the water, first responders said it’s important not to panic.

“The more you panic the more you wear yourself out of energy, and it causes more issues,” said Schroeder.

You want the current to do the work for you -- taking you downstream until you can grab onto a branch and pull yourself onto shore. Schewe said your life could depend on it.

“Life is important,” said Schewe. “You have people who love you and want you to be around.”

Schroeder said to be cautious of sticky mud around river banks. That’s what gets you stuck or even makes you sink -- causing drowning concerns.

