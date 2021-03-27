4 people sent to the hospital after crash on East State St.
Officials say everyone transported to the hospital with non-life- threatening injuries.
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A serious car crash Saturday morning in Rockford sends four people to the hospital and closes down traffic for hours.
Police say the call came in around 10 a.m. for a two vehicle accident on East State St. and Palm Ave. Rockford Fire tweeted out seven ambulances responded to the scene, and two vehicles needed extrication.
