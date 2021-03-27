Advertisement

4 people sent to the hospital after crash on East State St.

Officials say everyone transported to the hospital with non-life- threatening injuries.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A serious car crash Saturday morning in Rockford sends four people to the hospital and closes down traffic for hours.

Police say the call came in around 10 a.m. for a two vehicle accident on East State St. and Palm Ave. Rockford Fire tweeted out seven ambulances responded to the scene, and two vehicles needed extrication.

Officials confirm four people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

