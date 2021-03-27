4 people sent to the hospital after crash on East State St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A serious car crash Saturday morning in Rockford sends four people to the hospital and closes down traffic for hours.

Police say the call came in around 10 a.m. for a two vehicle accident on East State St. and Palm Ave. Rockford Fire tweeted out seven ambulances responded to the scene, and two vehicles needed extrication.

Officials confirm four people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

.@RockfordFire is at a vehicle collision at East State Street and Palm Avenue. A total of 7 ambulances responded and two vehicles required extrication to remove the occupants. — East State Street is closed and traffic is being detoured. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/vfis5z3ydR — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 27, 2021

