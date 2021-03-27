24-year-old shot after apparent road rage incident Friday night in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s office investigates an apparent road rage incident that left one person shot Friday night in Machesney Park.

Police say around 11:20 p.m. they were called to N. 2nd St. and Maple Ave. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers say they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a Rockford hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the shooting appears to have stemmed from a road rage incident, and suspect involved took off from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

