Advertisement

24-year-old shot after apparent road rage incident Friday night in Machesney Park

Police say the man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image((c) Fer Gregory | Both injuries are considered non-life threatening)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s office investigates an apparent road rage incident that left one person shot Friday night in Machesney Park.

Police say around 11:20 p.m. they were called to N. 2nd St. and Maple Ave. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers say they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a Rockford hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the shooting appears to have stemmed from a road rage incident, and suspect involved took off from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Mask
IRS: Face masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes are tax deductible
Alexi McCammond
Teen Vogue Editor and Guilford High School graduate resigns after rage over racist tweets
Sexual assault.
Rockford PD: Missouri man charged with sexually assaulting children
River safety
First responders warn community to remain vigilant around the water

Latest News

1 dead, 3 hurt in party bus shooting near Chicago
Wild Temperature Swings on the Horizon in the Coming Week
Mark's Saturday Forecast -- 3/27/2021
The Rockford Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire early Saturday morning.
Rockford Fire respond to commercial structure fire, $200K in damages
A serious car crash Saturday morning in Rockford sends four people to the hospital and closes...
4 people sent to the hospital after crash on East State St.