Winnebago County Board member Angela Fellars creates COVID vaccination website

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -As more vaccines become available and more locations begin providing them, finding an appointment can be tough. That’s why one Winnebago County Board member wants to make it easier.

Angela Fellars created a page on her website where you can find appointments throughout the region. She says it can get confusing with so many ways to find an appointment so she wanted to create a concise list to help people. The site doesn’t make appointments for people. It simply shows you where you can get one and when you can make it. To access the list go to angelafellars.com and click the “find a shot” tab.

“This is also really important for our elder community or for people who may not have access to the internet. We have people who want to sign up for appointments for their loved ones or for people who don’t have internet access and this makes that more efficient,” said 19th district Winnebago County Board member Angela Fellars.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.