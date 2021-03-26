Three week shutdown at Belvidere Assembly Plant starts Monday

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Assembly Plant is expected to shut down for the next three weeks, beginning Monday, March 29.

Employees received a layoff notice from Stellantis, saying all production, skilled trades and stamping operations will be shutting down. In that same notice, it says employees are scheduled to return to work Monday, April 18.

“Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be down beginning next week through mid April,” Stellantis said in a statement on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.