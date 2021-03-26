Advertisement

Three week shutdown at Belvidere Assembly Plant starts Monday

Employees received a layoff notice saying all production, skilled trades and stamping operations will be shutting down.
Belvidere Stellantis Assembly Plant
Belvidere Stellantis Assembly Plant(Stellantis)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Assembly Plant is expected to shut down for the next three weeks, beginning Monday, March 29.

Employees received a layoff notice from Stellantis, saying all production, skilled trades and stamping operations will be shutting down. In that same notice, it says employees are scheduled to return to work Monday, April 18.

“Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be down beginning next week through mid April,” Stellantis said in a statement on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
A toddler died from his injuries at a Madison, Wisconsin hospital after crews pulled him from...
2-year-old boy pulled from Rock River dies
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
As local restaurants and bars reopen, some find workers are scarce
Tyler Lee, 34 of Rockton, Illinois.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal I-380 crash

Latest News

Gov. Pritzker outlines ‘bridge phase’, opens vaccinations to ages 16 and up April 12
IDPH gives Bridge Phase update
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Boone, Ogle, Lee Counties getting IDPH Rapid Response Vaccination Teams
Gov. Pritzker: Illinois has administered more COVID-19 vaccines than any other state
IDPH: 3,002 more COVID-19 cases, 33 new deaths
Mask
IRS: Face masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes are tax deductible