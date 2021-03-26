Showers, few storms Saturday then roller coaster temperatures into next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the end of March and the weather pattern that comes along with it is very typical. It comes with up and down temperatures and breezy afternoons. In addition to those, expect some active weather Saturday before a more sunshine-dominated forecast follows.

Saturday calls for showers and a few storms across the Stateline beginning overnight and through much of Saturday afternoon. Be sure to have the umbrella with you if you head out because you will need it. However, Saturday will not be a complete washout and there will be several dry times in the middle of the day. It will be a bit breezy but not too bad with those breezy southeast winds gusting at most to 25 miles per hour. The rain chances will end Saturday evening and then a cold front will move through.

Saturday will not be a complete washout, but have the umbrella handy as showers and a few storms are likely all day (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There will be a few dry times mid-day Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The cold front will bring a shifting wind overnight into Sunday along with clearing skies. Sunday calls for widespread sunshine and breezy northwest winds coming right from Canada gusting at times to 35-40 miles per hour. But overall, Sunday will be a seasonably cooler day! Then the winds will shift again to come out of the south and give us another warm-up to begin next week.

After a cold front moves through Saturday night, cooler northwest winds arrive Sunday with more sunshine. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While Friday was a nice break from the breezy times, they'll return for the latter part of the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday calls for high temperatures well into the 60s with widespread sunshine and breezy conditions. Tuesday with a few more clouds and high temperatures in the lower 60s. The second cold front of the forecast moves through the region Tuesday night, this will pack more of a punch. As it looks right now, the front will come through dry. We could maybe get a sprinkle or two Tuesday night but that’s about it.

Temperatures 10 to 11 degrees below normal return to the forecast Wednesday, with highs only in the lower 40s. Normal high temperatures by this time go up to 54 degrees! However, this looks to be brief only through Thursday and it will be dry and sunny both days.

A series of cold fronts will drop our temperatures, especially by midweek next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

By next Friday our temperatures will be closer to normal in the upper 50s before what is looking like the warmest weekend of 2021 arrives just in time for Easter. The normal first time Rockford sees its first 70 degree day is April 1. In the forecast, the first 70 degree high temperature of 2021 will arrive shortly after that!

The latest outlook going through April 9 also calls for high chances of above normal temperatures. Always remember that our normal high temperatures at this time are in the 50s.

As we open April, we look to do so with high chances of above normal temperatures through April 9. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

