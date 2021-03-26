Rockford PD: Missouri man charged with sexually assaulting children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old Rockford man was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse stemming from a Feb. 20 incident.

The Rockford Police Department was asked to investigate a report of sexual assault to a juvenile under the age of 13. Officers learned the assault occurred in the 200 Block of Alliance Avenue, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident, and two other victims, under the age of 13, were also identified. The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Steven White of Rolla, Missouri. The victims and suspect were known to each other.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized the charges against White, and a warrant was obtained for him. On Thursday, March 25, White was taken into custody by the Dent County Sheriff’s Department in Salem, MO, and lodged in the Dent County Jail.

