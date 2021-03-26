Rockford Fire crews respond to vacant house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Thursday night on the city’s northwest side.

Just before 11 p.m. crews arrived to the 900 block of Acorn St. near Kilburn Ave. for a house fire. Firefighters quickly determined the home was vacant as abandoned homes are marked with a red “X” on the front of the building.

Personnel arrived on scene to find a fully involved two story residential structure. Officials say this was a defensive operation and there are no injuries. Rockford Fire said the house was already set for demolition, and let the structure burn per protocol.

The damages are estimated at $30,000. The cause is still undetermined.

