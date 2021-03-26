Advertisement

Rockford Fire crews respond to vacant house fire

Officials say this was a defensive operation and there are no injuries.
Rockford Fire said the house was already set for demolition, and let the structure burn per...
Rockford Fire said the house was already set for demolition, and let the structure burn per protocol.(Rockford Fire)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Thursday night on the city’s northwest side.

Just before 11 p.m. crews arrived to the 900 block of Acorn St. near Kilburn Ave. for a house fire. Firefighters quickly determined the home was vacant as abandoned homes are marked with a red “X” on the front of the building.

Personnel arrived on scene to find a fully involved two story residential structure. Officials say this was a defensive operation and there are no injuries. Rockford Fire said the house was already set for demolition, and let the structure burn per protocol.

The damages are estimated at $30,000. The cause is still undetermined.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
A toddler died from his injuries at a Madison, Wisconsin hospital after crews pulled him from...
2-year-old boy pulled from Rock River dies
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
As local restaurants and bars reopen, some find workers are scarce
Tyler Lee, 34 of Rockton, Illinois.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal I-380 crash

Latest News

BELOIT CASINO
Beloit City Council renews casino agreement with Rock County and Ho-Chunk Nation
Angela Fellars created a page on her website to make it easier to find available appointments.
Winnebago County Board member Angela Fellars creates COVID vaccination website
Beloit City Council renews casino agreement with Rock County and Ho-Chunk Nation
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
Going through the forensic process when human remains are found