Rep. Vella backs bill to end legislators getting paid for month’s work in one day

Vella is a chief cosponsor of House Bill 3104, which would change the existing law and instead pay legislators on a prorated basis.
State Representative Dave Vella
State Representative Dave Vella(State Representative Dave Vella Facebook Page)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford) is backing legislation that would prohibit legislators from getting paid for a full-months’ work for working as little as one day, according to an announcement Friday.

“With the many financial burdens that our residents are facing, it is unacceptable to allow legislators to take taxpayer dollars while not even working,” Vella said. “Legislators have received more than their fair share from taxpayers, and it’s time that we put an end to these unethical practices.”

Currently, legislators who are in office on the first day of each month are guaranteed an entire month’s salary, even if they resign before the month ends. Vella is a chief cosponsor of House Bill 3104, which would change the existing law and instead pay legislators on a prorated basis.

Vella has introduced or supported a number of bills aimed at ending legislator abuses of taxpayer funds this session. He has backed legislation ending automatic pay raises for legislators and prohibiting legislators from receiving a paycheck during a budget impasse. Vella has also rejected receiving a taxpayer-funded pension and has introduced legislation prohibiting future legislators from receiving a publicly funded pension for being a legislator, according to the announcement.

“Our constituents deserve to see that their tax dollars are going to essential services they need and not to undeserving politicians,” Vella said. “Legislators are sent to Springfield to serve their constituents, not to receive outlandish financial perks and pad their wallets, and I will continue to work to ensure that we in Springfield put the needs of our residents first.”

