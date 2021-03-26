Advertisement

More Rain Likely Tomorrow

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy with northwest winds 5 - 10 MPH and a high in the low 50′s this Friday. Showers are possible tonight after midnight. Showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder tomorrow with highs in the low 60′s as southwest winds will pick up to 10 - 20 MPH. Slight chance for showers Saturday night. Sunshine for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs in the mid to low 60′s the beginning of next week.

