Advertisement

March 26 & 27 birthdays

Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
A toddler died from his injuries at a Madison, Wisconsin hospital after crews pulled him from...
2-year-old boy pulled from Rock River dies
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
As local restaurants and bars reopen, some find workers are scarce
Tyler Lee, 34 of Rockton, Illinois.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal I-380 crash

Latest News

Rockford Fire said the house was already set for demolition, and let the structure burn per...
Rockford Fire crews respond to vacant house fire
BELOIT CASINO
Beloit City Council renews casino agreement with Rock County and Ho-Chunk Nation
Angela Fellars created a page on her website to make it easier to find available appointments.
Winnebago County Board member Angela Fellars creates COVID vaccination website
Beloit City Council renews casino agreement with Rock County and Ho-Chunk Nation