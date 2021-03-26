Advertisement

Jesse White issues reminder urging residents to conduct business online when possible

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White issued a reminder Friday urging the public to visit his office’s website to conduct transactions online when possible instead of visiting a Driver Services facility.

Over the last nine months, more than 3.8 million transactions have been conducted online, an increase of 75 percent, White said.

In addition, White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates an additional two months. All expired driver’s licenses and ID cards, as well as those expiring over the next four months, are now valid until Aug. 1. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits, White said.

“Renew online and avoid waiting in line,” White said. “More Illinoisans have taken advantage of our office’s online services, and we are encouraging others to do the same. For those who must visit a facility, we ask they be patient as we are experiencing a high volume of customers.”

Some online transactions include:

• Purchasing license plate stickers and

• Renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards for those who qualify.

To renew license plate stickers online:

• Residents will need a registration ID and PIN, which are located on the renewal notice and registration card – which most people keep in their vehicle’s glove compartment.

• Vehicle owners may then visit here and click on “License Plates Renewal” under Online Services.

In addition, White has expanded online renewals for driver’s licenses and ID cards. Not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to take a written or road test. Those who qualify for online renewal will receive a letter containing their PIN approximately 90 days before their driver’s license expiration date, White said.

Customers may check their eligibility status for online driver’s license and ID card renewal by:

• Visiting here and clicking on “Read more on how to renew your driver’s license or ID card online” near the top of the main page.• Then click on “Check your eligibility now” where they will be prompted to enter their driver’s license or ID card number and the last four digits of their social security number.

“My goal remains serving the public to the best of our ability during the pandemic, and reducing facility wait times while prioritizing the health and safety of customers and employees,” White said. “Those who conduct business online help shorten the line for those who must visit a facility.”

