Advertisement

IRS: Face masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes are tax deductible

Mask
Mask(WRDW)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - The IRS has announced personal protective equipment used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are deductible medical expenses. This announcement was made on Friday.

According to the IRS, the money spent on PPE is also eligible to be paid reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements or health savings accounts. For more information on what is deductible, click here.

The IRS guidance says “amounts paid by an individual taxpayer for COVID-19 PPE for use by the taxpayer, the taxpayer’s spouse, or the taxpayer’s dependent(s) that are not compensated for by insurance or otherwise are deductible under § 213(a) provided that the taxpayer’s total medical expenses exceed 7.5 percent of adjusted gross income”.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
A toddler died from his injuries at a Madison, Wisconsin hospital after crews pulled him from...
2-year-old boy pulled from Rock River dies
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
As local restaurants and bars reopen, some find workers are scarce
Tyler Lee, 34 of Rockton, Illinois.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal I-380 crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden calls the new Georgia voting law "an atrocity."
Biden calls Georgia voting law ‘Jim Crow in 21st century’
President Joe Biden calls the new Georgia voting law "an atrocity."
Biden: New Georgia voting law is 'atrocity'
Gov. Pritzker outlines ‘bridge phase’, opens vaccinations to ages 16 and up April 12
IDPH gives Bridge Phase update
The Republican changes to voting law in Georgia follow record-breaking turnout that led to...
Georgia Gov. Kemp says bill allows for secure elections
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Colorado mass shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase