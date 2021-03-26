Ill. authorizing all counties to open vaccine eligibility to ages 16 and up

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid falling demand for COVID-19 vaccines in several counties, the Illinois Department of Public Health is authorizing all local and county health departments in the state to begin vaccinating anyone age 16 and older, in an announcement Friday.

The state previously planned to make all Illinoisans 16 and older eligible for the vaccine starting April 12. For now, it will be up to each individual local and county health department to decide if they will expand eligibility, and the state is encouraging residents to check with their local health department on their rules.

The state is encouraging counties with lower demand to expand vaccine eligibility.

“The number one goal for the state is to get as many people vaccinated, as quickly and safely as possible in order to stay ahead of variants,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “This shift is similar to what we saw when expanding vaccine eligibility from Phase 1B to Phase 1B+ where some parts of the state were ready to move forward, while others were not. Each county is different and local health departments know better how to vaccinate people in their communities as soon as and as equitably as possible.”

Meantime, the state is sending rapid response vaccination teams to five counties in northwestern Illinois — Carroll, Ogle, Lee, Boone, and Whiteside counties — in an effort to administer shots quickly in an effort to curb rising cases. Those doses are on top of those counties’ standard allotment of vaccines. Appointments will be coordinated by the local health department.

The state is expecting to receive nearly 1 million doses of vaccine from the federal government next week, which would be an all-time high.

Vaccinations statewide are down over the past week. According to IDPH, the state is averaging 99,449 doses administered per day over the past week, compared to 108,228 per day one week ago.

The move to expand vaccine eligibility comes as new cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are beginning to rise again.

