IDPH gives Bridge Phase update

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) -- Region 1, the Northern portion of the state including Rockford and surrounding communities, has seen eight days of increasing hospital bed usage and six days of increasing test positivity, according to the IDPH.

To advance into the Bridge Phase — that is the final step before the full reopening — the entire state must achieve several metrics:

• 70 percent of residents 65 years and older must have received a first dose;

• Hospitals must maintain 20 percent or greater ICU bed availability;

• Hospitalizations for COVID-19, admissions for COVID-like illness and deaths must hold steady or decline over a 28-day monitoring period.

The IDPH will evaluate statewide performance against the metrics by looking back at the data from the preceding 28 days.

Since March 8, Illinois has seen 10 days of increases in the seven-day rolling average for hospital admissions. The COVID-19 test positivity on March 10 was 2.5 percent. Friday’s reported test positivity was 3.3 percent. While these rates are certainly significantly lower than the peak, they represent a potential early warning sign about a possible resurgence, according to the IDPH.

While Illinois is on pace to reach 70 percent first doses for residents 65 years and older in the coming days, IDPH is monitoring an increase in new hospital admissions for COVID, which will need to be appropriately addressed and resolved before moving into the Bridge Phase. IDPH epidemiologists will continue to focus on the most recent 10 days to monitor any acute trends that prevent the state from reaching the Bridge Phase.

Statewide reopening metrics can be found here. Information regarding vaccination locations as well as details on how to book an appointment to receive the vaccine can be found at the state’s COVID website.

Residents who don’t have access to or need assistance navigating online services can call the toll-free IDPH hotline at 833-621-1284 to book an appointment. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight with agents available in English and Spanish.

