IDPH: 3,002 more COVID-19 cases, 33 new deaths

SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - IDPH reported 3,002 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 33 new deaths.

It’s the first time since Feb. 6 that Illinois has reported more than 3,000 new cases in a single day. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,232,900 cases, including 21,203 deaths.

Region 1, the Northern portion of the state including Rockford and surrounding communities, has seen eight days of increasing hospital bed usage and six days of increasing test positivity.

The deaths reported Friday are listed below:

- Cook County: 1 teen, 1 male 40′s, 1 female 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 3 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Johnson County: 1 male 60′s

- Kane County: 1 male 70′s

- Lake County: 1 male 60′s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 70′s

- Lee County: 1 male 60′s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 60′s

- Madison County: 1 male 30′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Marshall County: 1 female 30′s

- McLean County: 1 male 90′s

- Peoria County: 1 male 60′s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 80′s

- St. Clair County: 2 males 60′s, 2 females 80′s

- Will County: 1 male 70′s

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate is up to 2.9 percent, the highest it’s been since Feb. 15.

“While these rates are certainly significantly lower than the peak, they represent a potential early warning sign about a possible resurgence,” IDPH said in a statement.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise across the state. As of Thursday night, 1,302 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 264 in the ICU and 120 on ventilators. It’s the first time the state has reported more than 1,300 hospitalizations in a single day since Feb. 26.

A total of doses of 6,146,815 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,561,715. A total of 5,281,618 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 364,302 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 99,449 doses. Yesterday, 126,710 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

