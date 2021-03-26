East boys soccer hands Jefferson its first loss of the season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With no State Series to look forward to in boys soccer, teams are chasing a conference championship. Jefferson and East are among the top teams contending for the NIC-10 title.

The E-Rabs edged the J-Hawks 3-2 at Swanson Stadium on what turned out to be a cold and rainy Thursday night. It was Jefferson’s first loss of the year.

East got out to the early lead, thanks to a Paw Lu in the 13th minute. However, that was just the start of the back-and-forth between the two teams. Less than four minutes later, Antonio Gutierrez got behind the East back line and found the back of the net tying the match at one.

Five minutes after that, the E-Rabs retook the lead after Giome Kakozi converted on a penalty kick. East would make that lead last a little longer. However, with two minutes to play in the half, Jefferson was awarded a corner kick. The J-Hawks took advantage of that opportunity. The ball found its way to the foot of Giovani Bolanos and he fired it in from the top of the box to tie it at two.

The rain, wind and cold picked up to start the second half. It was also a much tighter and much more chippy match. East converted on a second PK when Diego Medina used his left foot and went low left side with 20 minutes to play. That turned out to be the match winner.

East will host Belvidere on Tuesday, while Jefferson hosts Freeport.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.