Cold, wind-driven rain to fall much of the night, more to follow Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a chilly, somewhat brisk Thursday in the Stateline, attention’s now turning to the first of two dynamic storm systems poised to bring wet weather to the region beginning later in the evening. Dry air being shuttled in by easterly winds may eat away at rainfall initially, but the expectation is that by mid to late evening, showers are likely to begin falling over most, if not all of the area.

Rain is likely to have overspread the entire region by late Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There was once a thought that enough cold air could be infused into the system to allow for a brief mix with sleet and/or snow. While that’s still not to be ruled out entirely, it’s looking more and more like a longshot. Additionally, the storm’s quick moving nature ensures that rain won’t be around all that long. In fact, by the time Friday morning’s commute rolls around, showers will have long since departed, and sunshine’s expected to return.

Light rain will be on its last leg early Friday morning, and will end very shortly thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

No issues are in store during the day Friday, nor are any expected for the vast majority of Friday night. Come the predawn hours of Saturday, our next storm system is set to arrive.

The second storm system arrives early Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain is likely to occur for a good chunk of the morning, and perhaps extending into the early afternoon, but it does appear as though there will be dry hours mixed in.

While showers are still likely in spots early Saturday afternoon, drier hours are likely to follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any breaks in the action Saturday afternoon would be short-lived, as additional activity may fire in the afternoon or early in the evening.

Another round of showers and storms is possible late in the day Saturday or very early Saturday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Should there be any sunshine breaking through the clouds Saturday afternoon, thunderstorms wouldn’t be ruled out, though severe weather is not appearing to be even a remote threat at this juncture.

At this point in time, severe weather is not anticipated, though thunder is not to be ruled out. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Healthy rainfall, however, is still on the table. Computer forecast projections continue to suggest that a half inch or more of rain may fall over a sizable chunk of the Stateline.

Rather healthy rains are to come over the next few days, with many spots likely looking at a half inch or more. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain’s not necessarily a bad thing, either! In fact, we could actually use it! The area remains in a precipitation rut of late, enough so that a small sliver of northern Illinois is now characterized as being abnormally dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The extreme northernmost portion of Illinois and all of Southern Wisconsin is included in the area said to be abnormally dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The precipitation shortfall’s far more widespread in Wisconsin, though. As of Thursday, 99.6% of the Badger State’s reported to be abnormally dry, or in a state of minor drought. The fact that the lightest precipitation amounts are to be found there through this weekend sure won’t help the matter.

Much of the Midwest finds itself in some state of drought, including 99.6% of the State of Wisconsin. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.