Advertisement

Amazon to lease Rockford building, plan using space as fulfillment center

City officials said they were told that Amazon plans to operate a value-added product fulfillment center at the facility.
(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)(Paul Sakuma | AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Amazon leased a 140,000-square-foot portion of the vacant former Bon-Ton distribution center at 4650 Shepherd Trail, according to the Rockford Register Star.

City officials said they were told that Amazon plans to operate a value-added product fulfillment center at the facility.

“It is always great to see the reuse of existing buildings in our community,” Mayor Tom McNamara said. “When that building is set to be reused by Amazon, you know we have hit a home run.”

A commercial real estate agent — who revealed on social media that his company facilitated the lease of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Phoenix Investors-owned building — declined to comment, according to the Rockford Register Star.

City Administrator Todd Cagnoni said an estimated 200 people are expected to work at the Amazon facility once it is up and running.

“This is a huge economic opportunity win for the city,” Cagnoni said.

The building still has another 375,000-square-feet of warehouse space available for lease with secured truck parking and 137 truck docks. The distribution center closed in 2018 when Bon-Ton, the parent company of Bergner’s and Carson’s department stores among others, filed for bankruptcy and liquidated its assets, according to the Rockford Register Star.

Phoenix Investors bought the building for $5 million, renovated and upgraded it.

“Real estate firm Phoenix Investors did an incredible job turning this industrial building into an attractive site that is cost efficient and flexible for users,” McNamara said. “We’re excited to welcome another Amazon operation to Rockford, along with hundreds of jobs.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
A toddler died from his injuries at a Madison, Wisconsin hospital after crews pulled him from...
2-year-old boy pulled from Rock River dies
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
As local restaurants and bars reopen, some find workers are scarce
Tyler Lee, 34 of Rockton, Illinois.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal I-380 crash

Latest News

Sexual assault.
Rockford PD: Missouri man charged with sexually assaulting children
Gov. Pritzker outlines ‘bridge phase’, opens vaccinations to ages 16 and up April 12
IDPH gives Bridge Phase update
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Boone, Ogle, Lee Counties getting IDPH Rapid Response Vaccination Teams
Belvidere Stellantis Assembly Plant
Three week shutdown at Belvidere Assembly Plant starts Monday