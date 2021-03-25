Winnebago County Health Department addresses new mass vaccination site

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As vaccine eligibility expands to three more groups in Illinois, more Winnebago County residents sign up to get their shot, after Governor Pritzker extended vaccinations to members of the media, government staff and higher education leaders on Monday.

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said the new COVID-19 mass vaccination site will open at Zion Baptist Church in Rockford next week. The site will allow about 1,000 people to be vaccinated per week.

“We are starting up next week the new Zion Missionary Baptist Church location which will be another site in Winnebago County,” said Martell. “We have got to spend more of our time vaccinating rather than worrying about replacement cards or figuring out where you got your first or second dose so work with us so we can get more of our population vaccinated.”

Martell said it’s important to keep track of your vaccination cards, because the health department isn’t authorized to print new ones. She also warned against laminating the card because the heat can make the sticker wear off.

Health experts said it’s essential to continue with the same dose of the vaccine you originally got. For example, if you got the Moderna vaccine, you need to continue with a second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.