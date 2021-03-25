Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 28 COVID-19 cases, new death

The seven-day positivity rate is now 3.5 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 28 cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 27,374 as of Thursday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 451. The seven-day positivity rate is now 3.5 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 105,202 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 30 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from the Thursday, March 18 report of 33.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.
Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
A toddler died from his injuries at a Madison, Wisconsin hospital after crews pulled him from...
2-year-old boy pulled from Rock River dies
Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2, 2020.
Body found near Auburn Street identified as missing LaSalle County man
LEACH, DONTERIO LOVELL
Rockford man arrested after stand off on Echo Street

Latest News

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers have been working on the frontlines to help...
Essential workers demand larger investment in caregiving
COVID-19 vaccine
Local COVID-19 vaccine distribution ramps up
Colorectal cancer awareness
Experts remind community to get cancer screenings
A study says COVID-19 vaccines provide protection for pregnant and lactating women, as well as...
COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating moms, study says