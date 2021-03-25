Say it ain’t snow! Sleet and snow both possible with next storm arriving Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Up until this recently, March had been a remarkably calm month weather-wise in the Stateline. That was before Tuesday’s storm system that brought just shy of one inch of rain to Rockford, and even higher amounts elsewhere. Two more storm systems are in our view, both of which capable of producing more healthy rain here. The next system in the parade of storms has assembled over the Southwestern United States and is beginning its northeastward ascent. While the daytime hours are likely to be dry Thursday, rain’s likely to begin around or shortly after sunset.

Our second dynamic storm of the week arrives with rain early Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As rain falls for much of the evening, winds will also be ramping up. Gusts of up to 40 miles per hour aren’t to be ruled out as we draw closer to the midnight hour. The breezes are to usher in colder air in the process, enough so that there may be a period of two or three hours in which precipitation mixes with or changes to sleet or snow early Friday morning. Accumulations aren’t in the cards, though, and travel conditions aren’t likely to be adversely affected.

As colder air arrives early Friday morning, a brief period of snow or sleet is possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation will be out of the area quickly Friday morning, and sunshine’s likely to be a dominant force much of the day. Temperatures should rebound into the middle 50s with little issue.

Precipitation will have cleared the area before most of us wake up Friday. A good amount of sun is in the cards. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Yet another storm system is to arrive in the area very late Friday night, more likely into the early hours of Saturday morning. Rain arrives in Saturday’s predawn hours.

The next storm arrives well after midnight Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Soggy conditions are expected to prevail for much of the morning, and winds are to again ramp up.

Rain's likely to continue for much of the morning Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There may be a break in the action during the afternoon, though another round of showers, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder, appears a decent bet late in the afternoon or early in the evening.

Rain remains a distinct possibility even into Saturday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Officially in Rockford, 0.82″ of rain fell Tuesday, more than what had come in all of March’s first 22 days! It would take just 0.59″ combined out of Thursday’s and Saturday’s storm systems to eclipse the total precipitation in a 50 day span between February 1 and March 22.

More rain came down Tuesday than we had seen in all of March's first 22 days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That appears a very plausible scenario, as modeling has been consistently projecting rainfall totals nearing or perhaps exceeding an inch between now and late Saturday night.

Between the next two systems, another inch of rain appears to be a solid bet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quieter weather’s likely for at least a two day stretch Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.