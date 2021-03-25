Rock Falls man arrested after Sunday shooting
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Rock Falls man was arrested after a shooting in the city on March 21.
On March 24, the Dixon Police Department received information from the Rock Falls Police Department that Alexander T. Vinson-Ishmon had a valid arrest warrant regarding a shooting that occurred in Rock Falls on March 21. Members of the Dixon Police Department checked numerous locations in Dixon and then found Vinson-Ishmon’s vehicle at a residence in the 800 block of East Graham Street.
Officers then conducted surveillance of the residence.
At approximately, 4:40 p.m., surveillance officers saw Vinson-Ishmon exit a residence in the 800 block of East Graham Street and enter a vehicle parked at that location. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle in the 800 block of East Graham Street and Vinson-Ishmon was taken into custody.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun, a large amount of money and cannabis. A check of the firearm’s serial number revealed that the firearm was reported stolen from a residence in Lee County in early 2020. Vinson-Ishmon was processed and turned over to the Lee County Jail, according to the Dixon Police Department.
Vinson-Ishmon was charged with the following:
- Rock Falls Police Department arrest warrant for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm with bond being set at $50,000
- Armed Violence
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis 30-500 Grams
- Possession of a Firearm Without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card
- Possession of Firearm Ammunition Without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card
- Unlawful Possession of Cannabis
Anyone with information regarding illegal activity is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers who provide information that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
