Rock Falls man arrested after Sunday shooting

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Rock Falls man was arrested after a shooting in the city on March 21.

On March 24, the Dixon Police Department received information from the Rock Falls Police Department that Alexander T. Vinson-Ishmon had a valid arrest warrant regarding a shooting that occurred in Rock Falls on March 21. Members of the Dixon Police Department checked numerous locations in Dixon and then found Vinson-Ishmon’s vehicle at a residence in the 800 block of East Graham Street.

ARREST PRESS RELEASE The Dixon Police Department announces the arrest of Alexander T. Vinson-Ishmon, age 20, of 506... Posted by Dixon, Illinois Police Department on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Officers then conducted surveillance of the residence.

At approximately, 4:40 p.m., surveillance officers saw Vinson-Ishmon exit a residence in the 800 block of East Graham Street and enter a vehicle parked at that location. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle in the 800 block of East Graham Street and Vinson-Ishmon was taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun, a large amount of money and cannabis. A check of the firearm’s serial number revealed that the firearm was reported stolen from a residence in Lee County in early 2020. Vinson-Ishmon was processed and turned over to the Lee County Jail, according to the Dixon Police Department.

Vinson-Ishmon was charged with the following:

Rock Falls Police Department arrest warrant for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm with bond being set at $50,000

Armed Violence

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis 30-500 Grams

Possession of a Firearm Without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card

Possession of Firearm Ammunition Without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis

Anyone with information regarding illegal activity is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers who provide information that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.