Advertisement

Police credit NFL player, other bystander with stopping sexual assault in Arizona park

By KPHO/KTVK staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - An alleged attack against a 71-year-old was foiled when two men heard her screams, police said.

The Tempe Police Department said the attack happened at Kiwanis Park on Saturday.

Police said the woman was taking her daily walk when a man, now identified as 30-year-old Kevin Caballero, grabbed her from behind.

“This was a horrific incident,” said Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover.

Tempe Police said Caballero shoved the woman to the ground and tried to take off her pants. He allegedly said he was going to have sex with her.

But as the woman fought back, two men heard her screams.

“It was a crazy experience. It was something that I never dreamed I would see,” said New England Patriots offensive tackle Justin Herron, who was walking in the park.

“It was terrifying to witness,” said Murry Rogers, who was at the park for his kid’s birthday party. “Could not believe based on how many people were at the park and the time of day that what I was seeing was actually happening.”

Herron said he confronted the suspect: “Yell, tell him get off of her, and then yanked him off and then I told him to sit down,” he said.

Once they’d separated the victim from the suspect, they then called the cops.

“These individuals took action. They didn’t run away. And they really assisted our victim. It was truly amazing,” Glover said.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.
Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
A toddler died from his injuries at a Madison, Wisconsin hospital after crews pulled him from...
2-year-old boy pulled from Rock River dies
Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2, 2020.
Body found near Auburn Street identified as missing LaSalle County man
LEACH, DONTERIO LOVELL
Rockford man arrested after stand off on Echo Street

Latest News

The Supreme Court justices are meeting in private Friday to discuss adding new cases to their...
Guns are on Supreme Court’s agenda days after mass shootings
People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court: More police excessive force suits can go forward
President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
LIVE: Biden, in first press conference, to raise vaccine goal to 200 million shots in 100 days
Olive Garden
Workers at Olive Garden, related chains to get pay raise, bonus
The sale of the work is highly anticipated as it is one of the few paintings by the Dutch...
Rarely seen Van Gogh masterpiece goes under hammer in Paris