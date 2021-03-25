OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center first in Illinois to earn Certified Blue Zones Worksite status

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center recently achieved Certified Blue Zones Worksite status, becoming the first standalone certified worksite not located in an already existing Blue Zones Project community, and the first in the state of Illinois.

Blue Zones Project by Sharecare, is a well-being improvement initiative that helps organizations get healthier by optimizing the places and spaces where people spend the most time. Blue Zones Project is based on the environments, lifestyles and cultures of the blue zones hotspots — areas in the world where people live the longest and healthiest.

“Working with Blue Zones Project, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center has adopted the best health and well-being practices that further our commitment to providing our Mission Partners with a healthy work environment,” Paula Carynski, president of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center said. “I am proud of our efforts and our Mission Partners who serve with the greatest care and love every day.”

More information can be found at osfhealthcare.org and http://bluezonesproject.com/. The following milestones were achieved through OSF Saint Anthony:

• 527 Mission Partners joined social groups, including walking, potluck, purpose and prayer Moais

• 365 Mission Partners attended Purpose Workshops

• 50 Mission Partner leaders completed Leading Well-Being Workshops

• 434 Mission Partners participated in a Curated Volunteer Experience

• 1,134 Mission Partners completed the RealAge Test

• Indoor and outdoor walking paths were expanded

• Vending machines received a healthy makeover

• Both a downshift room for Mission Partners and a Healing Garden were established on campus

• Anthony’s Café became a Blue Zones Project Approved restaurant offering an array of healthy plant based options

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges facing health care employers and workplaces are particularly acute. By embracing the Blue Zones Project approach to elevating worksite well-being more than three years ago, OSF Saint Anthony has been able to effectively support its Mission Partners during this challenging time, and is well-positioned to continue to advance its well-being moving forward,” Michael Acker, senior vice president and general manager of Blue Zones Project by Sharecare said. “We congratulate OSF Saint Anthony and its Mission Partners for their hard work and dedication, and look forward to supporting them on their ongoing journey towards optimal health and well-being.”

