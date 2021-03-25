Advertisement

NIC-10 bowlers star at top 16 tournament

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just two days removed from throwing a perfect game Caitlyn Bannister retains her lead in the NIBPA NIC-10 Top 16 Tournament. Cameron Tyler takes the lead in the boys division.

Bannister bowled her first ever perfect game in day one of the tournament, and followed it up with a 1,068 pin series to keep the lead over Harlem’s Paige Carpenter. Carpenter did close the gap with a 1,157 pin series.

On the boys side, Hononegah freshman Charlie Hunt entered the day with a lead, but exited without one after teammate Cameron Tyler notches a 1,391 pin series. It drops Hunt down to second place, but seven bowlers remain within 100 pins of Tyler.

The girls top 8 heading into the final day are:

1. Caitlyn Bannister - Auburn - 2514

2. Paige Carpenter - Harlem - 2431

3. Hillery Dyson - Freeport - 2299

4. Madison Woodman - Harlem- 2290

5. Olivia Watton - Harlem - 2245

6.Annemarie Ruzevich - Boylan - 2211

7. Elli Cabello - Guilford - 2179

8. Jocelynn Eggert - Harlem - 2169

The boys top 8 after day 2 are:

1. Cameron Tyler - Hononegah - 2596

2. Charles Hunt - Hononegah - 2561

3. JD Stewart - Hononegah - 2546

4. Eric Roberts - Harlem - 2541

5. Kamdyn Raymond - Freeport - 2507

6. Ty Collalti - Freeport - 2503

7. Justin Mooney - Hononegah - 2501

8. Alex Cleaveland - Harlem - 2403

