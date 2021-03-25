Advertisement

More than 14K unemployment claims filed in Ill. last week

While this number is based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be releasing a final number later Thursday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO (CBS) – The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 14,828 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of March 15 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.

There were 684,000 total claims filed across the country last week, a decrease from the previous week when there were 770,000 total filed. There were 71,175 new unemployment claims filed in Illinois during the week of March 8.

CBS 2 tracked the number of people in Illinois who filed for unemployment every week to capture the economic impact of the crisis. The analysis found more than 3.3 million people have filed for unemployment with the Illinois Department of Employment Security in the last year alone.

One year ago — the week of March 16, 2020 — was the first time Illinois saw a surge in claims filed during the pandemic. More than 114,000 people filed for unemployment alone, just days after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic.

IDES has faced ongoing struggles filling claims during the pandemic.

