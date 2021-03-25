More Rain Tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies today with light winds and a high around 50 degrees. Rain likely after the 5 o’clock hour with as much as a quarter inch coming down. We could possibly see a little wet snow mix in with rain very early tomorrow morning. Dry during the day on Friday with highs in the middle 50′s. Rain moves back in late Friday night and Saturday up until about noon. Beautiful on both Sunday and Monday.

