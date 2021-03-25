Advertisement

More Rain Tonight

And Again Saturday Morning
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies today with light winds and a high around 50 degrees. Rain likely after the 5 o’clock hour with as much as a quarter inch coming down. We could possibly see a little wet snow mix in with rain very early tomorrow morning. Dry during the day on Friday with highs in the middle 50′s. Rain moves back in late Friday night and Saturday up until about noon. Beautiful on both Sunday and Monday.

