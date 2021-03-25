Advertisement

More Americans googling health symptoms

Doctors say it’s always a good idea to check in with your health care provider.
COVID-19
COVID-19((Source: WCSC))
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A recent study found during the pandemic that more millennials are skipping over the doctors office and heading to their phones or computers to get health advice — from Google.

Local doctors at Mercyhealth say that looking up symptoms online isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, it can even help doctors in determining a diagnosis for some patients. However, physicians warn to check out good sources like the CDC and WHO for medical advice.

While there are some downsides to googling symptoms and self-diagnosing, doctors say it’s always a good idea to check in with your health care provider.

“If you come in in your 40′s or 50′s and hey your kidneys are not functioning correctly or your liver function is off, we don’t know if that’s been going on for ten years or if it started a week ago, so as a younger person I highly recommend getting routine blood work, just see your doctor once a year, it doesn’t hurt. We like seeing younger people,” Dr. Ekroop Sekhon of Mercyhealth Family Medicine said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.
Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
A toddler died from his injuries at a Madison, Wisconsin hospital after crews pulled him from...
2-year-old boy pulled from Rock River dies
Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2, 2020.
Body found near Auburn Street identified as missing LaSalle County man
LEACH, DONTERIO LOVELL
Rockford man arrested after stand off on Echo Street

Latest News

A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
Going through the forensic process when human remains are found
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers have been working on the frontlines to help...
Essential workers demand larger investment in caregiving
Going through the forensic process
Businesses worried about COVID spread
Businesses worried about COVID spread