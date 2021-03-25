More Americans googling health symptoms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A recent study found during the pandemic that more millennials are skipping over the doctors office and heading to their phones or computers to get health advice — from Google.

Local doctors at Mercyhealth say that looking up symptoms online isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, it can even help doctors in determining a diagnosis for some patients. However, physicians warn to check out good sources like the CDC and WHO for medical advice.

While there are some downsides to googling symptoms and self-diagnosing, doctors say it’s always a good idea to check in with your health care provider.

“If you come in in your 40′s or 50′s and hey your kidneys are not functioning correctly or your liver function is off, we don’t know if that’s been going on for ten years or if it started a week ago, so as a younger person I highly recommend getting routine blood work, just see your doctor once a year, it doesn’t hurt. We like seeing younger people,” Dr. Ekroop Sekhon of Mercyhealth Family Medicine said.

