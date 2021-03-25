Advertisement

Local COVID-19 vaccine distribution ramps up

McKesson, a member of the healthcare distribution alliance, was designated by the government as the centralized distributer for the COVID-19 vaccine.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As vaccine eligibility expands in April, those in charge of distributing the vaccine from the manufacturers will be ensuring a safe and effective delivery.

McKesson, a member of the healthcare distribution alliance, was designated by the government as the centralized distributer for the COVID-19 vaccine. From keeping vaccines at the correct temperatures to providing syringes and facemasks, HDA partners have ensured that not only do vaccine supplies reach their destination, but distribution for regularly scheduled non-COVID daily medical shipments also go as planned.

“I think it is very important to remember that even as the vaccine distribution process is rolling out right now, all that other healthcare supply chain is still occurring in the background,” Matthew DiLoreto of the Healthcare Distribution Alliance said.

