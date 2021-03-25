Advertisement

Going through the forensic process when human remains are found

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Collecting valuable evidence from a crime scene takes a lot of work, from analyzing miniscule details to preserving the site for further investigation.

Between the remains found on Route 20 and the remains found near Auburn Street in recent weeks, 23 News spoke to officials about what forensic investigators go through. Depending on the case, it can be a long process. The first step, regardless of the case is to ask questions.

Matt Davis of the Illinois State Police says, “Different laws apply to the handling and mitigation of those scenes. We want to make sure we make that determination up front. Are they of a medical, legal context? Are these modern remains, a missing person, potentially a homicide victim or are these disturbed prehistoric remains or cemetery remains? An anthropologist can help with that examination by examining the site, scene and the remains themselves.”

Many departments are involved in evidence-gathering and deciding on criminal charges. But the local coroner is at the center of every case. Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says, “It’s kind of like writing a book, the who, what, when, why, how. We can answer all of those questions through the different evolutions that we go through to try and figure out what happened.”

Hintz says a forensic Odontologist checks teeth and an anthropologist can determine race, age and more. But that can take days or weeks. Improved technology can extract DNA from bones. but at times it could take up to a year.

“Science does take a little bit of time That’s our job, we want to figure out who this person is and be able to let their loved ones know as soon as possible,” Hintz says.

“I would tell people it’s kind of simple as knowing the difference between here’s an apple and here’s an orange. If you have that expertise and that understanding of anatomy, it becomes a pretty straightforward determination,” Davis says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.
Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
A toddler died from his injuries at a Madison, Wisconsin hospital after crews pulled him from...
2-year-old boy pulled from Rock River dies
Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2, 2020.
Body found near Auburn Street identified as missing LaSalle County man
LEACH, DONTERIO LOVELL
Rockford man arrested after stand off on Echo Street

Latest News

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers have been working on the frontlines to help...
Essential workers demand larger investment in caregiving
Going through the forensic process
Businesses worried about COVID spread
Businesses worried about COVID spread
COVID-19
More Americans googling health symptoms