Essential workers demand larger investment in caregiving

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Rockford health care workers are taking a stand and are demanding lawmakers make a larger investment in caregiving.

These home care workers are asking for action both in Springfield and in Washington D.C. to invest more resources in the home care sector. As of March 23, more than $10,000 Illinois nursing home residents have died due to COVID complications.

During the height of the pandemic, many nursing home and long term care facility staff were left without proper PPE equipment. Nursing home workers in the Stateline are calling out these failures.

“We support nursing homes. It’s just that we feel some people want to be able to have the choice if they have to go into a nursing home or if they are able to stay home. So, we are trying to tighten that crack up, so not so many people fall through it,” Brenda Brockman, a personal assistant said.

