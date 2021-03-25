Advertisement

Essential workers demand larger investment in caregiving

Nursing home workers in the Stateline are calling out failures.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers have been working on the frontlines to help...
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers have been working on the frontlines to help those in need.(WSAZ)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Rockford health care workers are taking a stand and are demanding lawmakers make a larger investment in caregiving.

These home care workers are asking for action both in Springfield and in Washington D.C. to invest more resources in the home care sector. As of March 23, more than $10,000 Illinois nursing home residents have died due to COVID complications.

During the height of the pandemic, many nursing home and long term care facility staff were left without proper PPE equipment. Nursing home workers in the Stateline are calling out these failures.

“We support nursing homes. It’s just that we feel some people want to be able to have the choice if they have to go into a nursing home or if they are able to stay home. So, we are trying to tighten that crack up, so not so many people fall through it,” Brenda Brockman, a personal assistant said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.
Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
A toddler died from his injuries at a Madison, Wisconsin hospital after crews pulled him from...
2-year-old boy pulled from Rock River dies
Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2, 2020.
Body found near Auburn Street identified as missing LaSalle County man
LEACH, DONTERIO LOVELL
Rockford man arrested after stand off on Echo Street

Latest News

A study says COVID-19 vaccines provide protection for pregnant and lactating women, as well as...
COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating moms, study says
OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center first in Illinois to earn Certified Blue Zones Worksite status
Biden holds first news conference
Biden holds first news conference
The US is sending millions of vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico, the White House announced...
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?