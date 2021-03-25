Crusaders Central Clinic Association to get nearly $10M from Illinois American Rescue Plan Act
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crusaders Central Clinic Association in Rockford will receive more than $9 million in funding for their COVID-19 response, according to an announcement Thursday.
The local clinic is one of 45 community health centers in Illinois receiving a part of the $269,917,750 in American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday.
Crusaders Central Clinic Association will get $9,824,000, according to the HHS.
