Crusaders Central Clinic Association to get nearly $10M from Illinois American Rescue Plan Act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crusaders Central Clinic Association in Rockford will receive more than $9 million in funding for their COVID-19 response, according to an announcement Thursday.

The local clinic is one of 45 community health centers in Illinois receiving a part of the $269,917,750 in American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday.

Crusaders Central Clinic Association will get $9,824,000, according to the HHS.

