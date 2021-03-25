Advertisement

Colorectal cancer awareness month

Studies show rates of colorectal cancer among people younger than 50 are on the rise.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and OSF Saint Anthony’s wants to remind the Stateline why getting screened regularly is so important.

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the U.S., and health officials say the earlier you detect the cancer, the better chance a patient has to beat the disease.

The American Cancer Society recommends people who are at risk should begin getting screened as early as possible. Studies show rates of colorectal cancer among people younger than 50 are on the rise.

“Screening for colon caner is extremely important because as with many cancers the earlier that it is found the better prognosis that you have with any cancer if its early stage the chances of being cured is even higher,” OSF radiation oncologist Dr. Iftekhar Ahmad said.

