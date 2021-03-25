Businesses in Lee County worried about COVID spread

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - As cases of COVID-19 rise to concerning levels in Lee County, one Dixon restaurant is growing frustrated. Basil Leaf Restaurant has weathered the worst of the pandemic so far, but they worry the community’s lax approach to COVID safety could force new restrictions on area restaurants and businesses.

The Lee County Health Department has warned that spread in the county is at dangerous levels ... so much so that the Illinois Department of Public Health will be adding the county to it’s warning list next week. That could mean additional restrictions are on the horizon.

Megan Sweeney is the manager at Basil Leaf, and is concerned that other businesses in Dixon are setting a dangerous example for residents. “I”ve noticed that other restaurants -- not naming names -- are not following the regulations and its like a free for all over there. Then people come here, where we’re doing everything we can to follow the rules and ensure that six feet distance to keep you safe, to keep others safe. We go from table to table that’s a lot of interaction.”

Sweeney is hopeful that the community is able to come together to slow the rising spread of the virus -- to help keep businesses like hers open.

